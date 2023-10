Texas Rangers lineup for World Series Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Zac Gallen for the D-Backs.

It is the World Series, and the Rangers are playing in it. Weird, huh?

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:07 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -160 favorites.