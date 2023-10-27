Seager and El Bombi send Rangers to walk-off Game 1 win!

The Texas Rangers scored six runs but the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs - Texas leads series 1-0

Boring World Series, they said.

The Rangers in 2023 didn’t do it like this. They didn’t have games like this. They didn’t rally in the 9th against a lockdown closer. They didn’t hit walk-off home runs. They either beat the crap out of you by the 5th inning or the game was yours.

But here we are in Game 1 of the freakin’ World Series and Corey Seager tied the game with a two-run bomb in the 9th and Adolis Garcia walked it off in the 11th with a solo blast.

What in the world? Who are these men? Are we sure it’s not all a dream?

Player of the Game: Corey Seager is a special man who had a special moment in a special game during a special run in what has proven to be a special year.

Up Next: The Rangers will turn to LHP Jordan Montgomery in Game 2 looking to go up 2-0 in the series against RHP Merrill Kelly for Arizona.

The Saturday night first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:03 pm CT and will be aired on FOX.