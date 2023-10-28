Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers lead the World Series 1-0. Exactly one week ago this morning I was writing the AM post after a stupefying Game 5 loss in the ALCS. How far we’ve come.

I started out that post with a Ron Swanson .gif that succinctly encapsulated my feelings after that game, so I guess I’ll do the same here:

The Rangers took Game 1 in walkoff fashion when Adolis Garcia pounded the game winning home run in the 11th inning, because of course he did.

Evan Grant says this is El Bombi’s world and the rest of us can borrow it, maybe, if Mr. El Bombi says it’s chill.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen calls Garcia “the new face of baseball.”

Jeff Wilson writes about the two big swings of the night, the other coming from one Coreginald “Corey” Seager.

Kennedi Landry writes about Seager’s ninth-inning homer and the rarely-seen burst of primal emotion that immediately followed.

And Tim Cowlishaw asks if it’s time to start believing that the Rangers’ World Series demons are truly being exorcised.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and Diamondbacks go at it again tonight in Game 2 at 7:03 with Jordan Montgomery on the mound for Texas.

Go Rangers!