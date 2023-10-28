Texas Rangers lineup for World Series Game 2 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Merrill Kelly for the D-Backs.

After last night’s drama, we return to the ballpark tonight for Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are rolling with the same lineup as last night.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Carter — LF

Garcia — RF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are -150 favorites.