Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks by a score of 9-1.

The DMN has their game story from the defeat, as does the Athletic.

Evan Grant has his Five Thoughts on yesterday’s loss.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Rangers’ bats being shut down on Saturday.

Merrill Kelly was masterful for the D-Backs Saturday night.

Ken Rosenthal writes about Merrill Kelly’s long, difficult journey that led to him being the D-Backs Game 2 starter.

Do_Hyoung Park writes the each team’s win highlighted that team’s style of play.

Nathan Han looks at the Rangers’ arms that could decide the team’s fate.

Fergie Jenkins and Adrian Beltre were the tandem for the first pitch for Saturday night’s game.

Beltre says that the Rangers winning it all would take some weight off of the members of the 2011 team.

Tim Cowlishaw, who seemed confident after Game 1 that the Rangers would win it all, now says that Bruce Bochy needs miracles from his pitching staff for the Rangers to survive.

Max Scherzer will be the Rangers’ Game 3 starter in Arizona on Monday.

Rangers scout Jose Fernandez has been an Adolis Garcia believer since he first recommended that the Rangers sign Garcia in 2015.

You can spend $250 on a sandwich (three of them, actually) at the World Series if that’s your thing.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.