Texas Rangers lineup for Wild Card Series Game One against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Tyler Glasnow for the Rays.

Texas returns to Tampa, scene of the much ALDS playoff excitement for Rangers fans in 2010 and 2011, for the Wild Card Series. In Game One, Bruce Bochy has thrown us a curveball, with Mitch Garver on the bench and Robbie Grossman at DH against the righthander Tyler Glasnow.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — DH

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Jung — 3B

Carter — LF

2:08 p.m. Central start time. Rays are -150 favorites.