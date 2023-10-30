Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that the Texas Rangers have excelled on the road this October and they will have to continue doing so to win the World Series.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers have learned that the big game gene is real after seeing players step up this postseason.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Rangers have enjoyed the luxury of having three catchers for their playoff run.

Jeff Passan profiles the ever intense Max Scherzer ahead of his World Series Game 3 start tonight.

Shawn McFarland ponders what kind of length Scherzer can offer for the Rangers who have yet to have a quality start in the World Series.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that Scherzer is returning back where it all began after debuting with Arizona in 2008.

Hannah Keyser writes that the Rangers have gotten it done this October without anything from Marcus Semien’s bat but they’ll probably need it to win the World Series.

Kevin Sherrington writes that if the Rangers are going to win the World Series, they should start by winning some innings in the World Series.

And, Will Leitch checks in with the key storylines ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.

Have a nice day!