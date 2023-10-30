Texas Rangers lineup for World Series Game 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Max Scherzer for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the D-Backs.

The Rangers are in Arizona to take on the Diamondbacks, and Bruce Bochy has tweaked his lineup once again, with Adolis Garcia moving up the the #3 spot in the lineup and Evan Carter filling the cleanup spot. I suspect this desire to break up the two lefties at the top of the order stems in large part from the way today’s starter, Brandon Pfaadt, has been used this postseason. Pfaadt has faced 16, 14, 18 and 18 batters in his four postseason starts, so the expectation is that the bullpen will be in play by the third time through the order. Having Seager and Carter back-to-back would make it easier for Arizona to go to a lefty to face them as soon as Pfaadt is out.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

7:03 p.m. Central start time. The line for Texas is -115, for Arizona -105.