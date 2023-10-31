Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that defense was the key for the Texas Rangers as they reclaimed the lead in the World Series.

Evan Grant offers his thoughts on the Rangers’ 3-1 Game 3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jeff Wilson writes that Jon Gray teamed with Max Scherzer and the trio of (mostly) trusted back end relievers to make three runs stand up for the victory.

Anthony Castrovince uses the ever-present resilience descriptor to color the Rangers in their bounce-back Game 3 win.

Shawn McFarland writes that it was the pillars of the team — Marcus Semien and Corey Seager — that took charge of Game 3 for Texas.

Matt Snyder notes that it was the December 2021 spending spree trio of Semien, Seager, and Gray that starred in the victory.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that with the hardest hit home run ever recorded at the World Series, and some stellar glove work, the Legend of World Series Seager grows.

Of course, because this is still the Rangers, even a World Series-shifting victory comes with a toll as Ken Rosenthal updates on injuries suffered by Scherzer and Adolis Garcia.

Levi Weaver writes that Game 3’s hero Gray is part of a bullpen that has evolved to become occupied by an entire rotation’s worth of starting pitchers.

Tyler Kepner writes that ghost hunter Gray exorcised some demons on Monday night to earn a World Series win.

Snyder tells the tale of Evan Carter who continues to put himself among impressive players on impressive lists with his impressive postseason run.

Sarah Langs examines the facts and figures from Texas’ Game 3 win, including a record-breaking nine game road playoff winning streak.

So how have the Rangers become road warriors in October? Well, Grant writes that it just might be the hot dogs.

And, Bill Ladson notes that Frank Howard, a Washington Senator legend who became Texas’ very first adopted star player and the first Ranger to ever hit a home run, passed away on Monday. Rest in peace, Hondo.

Have a nice day!