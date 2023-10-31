Garcia, Scherzer out, Duran, Burke in

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia and pitcher Max Scherzer each left yesterday’s World Series Game 4 prematurely due to injuries. The prognosis for each today is not good.

Scherzer left after attempting two warmup pitches at the beginning of the fourth inning due to back stiffness. Per the beats, his back is still “locked up” today. As a result, it is looking unlikely at this point that he would be ready to pitch a potential Game 7.

As for Garcia, he injured himself swinging on a fly out to end the top of the eighth last night, and was replaced by Travis Jankowski. The diagnosis today is an oblique strain, which usually sidelines a player for at least 4-6 weeks. Garcia tried to hit batting practice today but was unable to swing.

The Rangers can remove either or both players from the World Series roster due to injury, though that would the player would be unable to return to the roster the rest of the series. Ezequiel Duran, who is traveling with the team as part of the tax squad, appears likely to take Garcia’s place, should a move be made with him. Scherzer would be replaced by a pitcher. Jake Latz, Brock Burke, Matt Bush and Grant Anderson are all traveling with the team, and one of them would likely be the replacement.

UPDATE — It is official. Scherzer and Garcia are off the World Series roster. Burke and Duran have been adde