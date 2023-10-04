Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

The Rangers are on the verge of their first playoff series win in 12 years, and Chris Young would like them to be a playoff fixture for years to come.

Tuesday’s win came without the long ball, but benefitted from four Rays’ errors and a wild pitch.

Maybe Nathan Eovaldi is the right guy for today’s game, as he pitched six scoreless innings against Tampa in July before heading to the IL. Of course, maybe he isn’t, because he hasn’t had a quality start since.

Jordan Montgomery scattered five hits through seven innings and helped himself out of a jam when he made an uncharacteristically solid defensive play on a Jose Siri bunt in the second.

Montgomery did some primal screaming on the mound in the seventh as he retired pinch hitter Junior Caminero, and here’s hoping the team can carry some of that energy into game two.

There was probably an echo and maybe some tumbleweeds, given the paucity of fans in attendance at the Trop.

Tim Cowlishaw doesn’t want you to enjoy Tuesday’s win, because he’d like you to think about how unlikely a win today is with Eovaldi starting and a bunch of question marks in the bullpen.

Shawn McFarland, on the other hand, would like to point out that Eovaldi has playoff experience and feeds on big game energy.

Speaking of feeding off of big game energy, Corey Seager may be hitting his stride at just the right time.

Jonthan Hernandez was dropped from the playoff roster after an MRI on Monday revealed a strained lat and Ezequiel Duran was dropped after a puny showing in the second half revealed that the Rangers would be better off with a third catcher.