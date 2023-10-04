Texas Rangers lineup for Wild Card Series Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Zach Eflin for the Rays.

This afternoon, Texas looks to win Game Two of the Wild Card Series against the Tampa Bay Rays and advance to the ALDS against the Baltimore Orioles. The Rangers are rolling with the same lineup they used yesterday, which features Robbie Grossman at DH, not Mitch Garver.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — DH

Garcia — RF

Lowe — 1B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Jung — 3B

Carter — LF

2:08 p.m. Central start time. Rays are -145 favorites.