Rangers/Orioles ALDS Game One at noon on Saturday

The Texas Rangers finished off the Tampa Bay Rays in their Wild Card Series Wednesday, giving them two days off before facing the Orioles in Baltimore on Saturday. Per Evan Grant, the game will be at noon Central.

The Rangers and Orioles will play in Baltimore Saturday and Sunday, have an off day Monday, then play in Texas on Tuesday and (if necessary) Wednesday. If the series is tied at two, Game Five would be Friday at Baltimore.

My guess is that Dane Dunning pitches the series opener on Saturday. Jordan Montgomery would then pitch Sunday on regular rest, and be in line to pitch a possible Game 5 on regular rest. Nathan Eovaldi would presumably go in Game 3, and either Martin Perez or Andrew Heaney in Game 4. It is possible that Cody Bradford, who was not on the Wild Card Series roster, would be added to the ALDS roster and start a potential Game 4, though that would seem to be unlikely.