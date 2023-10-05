 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: How will Rangers/Orioles ALDS turn out?

What do we think the result will be of the Rangers/Orioles ALDS?

By Adam J. Morris
Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After their 2-0 sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series, the Texas Rangers will now take on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series, beginning at noon on Saturday. It is a best of five series, with a 2-2-1 structure.

How do you think this series will turn out?

Cast your vote below...

Poll

What will be the outcome of the Division Series between Texas and Baltimore?

view results
  • 4%
    Texas in 3
    (15 votes)
  • 3%
    Baltimore in 3
    (10 votes)
  • 46%
    Texas in 4
    (153 votes)
  • 15%
    Baltimore in 4
    (52 votes)
  • 25%
    Texas in 5
    (82 votes)
  • 4%
    Baltimore in 5
    (16 votes)
328 votes total Vote Now

