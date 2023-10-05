Poll: How will Rangers/Orioles ALDS turn out?

After their 2-0 sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series, the Texas Rangers will now take on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Division Series, beginning at noon on Saturday. It is a best of five series, with a 2-2-1 structure.
How do you think this series will turn out?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
What will be the outcome of the Division Series between Texas and Baltimore?
-
4%
Texas in 3
-
3%
Baltimore in 3
-
46%
Texas in 4
-
15%
Baltimore in 4
-
25%
Texas in 5
-
4%
Baltimore in 5
