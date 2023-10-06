Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday. The ALDS begins tomorrow.

Jeff Wilson discusses the vibes as Texas heads to Baltimore for tomorrow’s noon first pitch.

Evan Grant writes that Max Scherzer has another bullpen session scheduled for today in which he may throw to live batters.

Shawn McFarland has a story about Jonah Heim’s career coming full circle with a playoff series against the team that originally drafted him.

Kennedi Landry says the stage is set for Adolis Garcia to introduce himself to October baseball.

And Jamey Newberg goes old school and writes 12 things for D Magazine.

That’s all for this morning. Have a nice Friday!