Alcantara undergoes Tommy John surgery

Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara underwent Tommy John surgery today, it was announced. He will miss the 2024 season.

This is a crushing end to a disappointing season for the righthander, who won the Cy Young Award in 2022 after putting up a 2.28 ERA in 228 innings. Alcantara had established himself as a workhorse for the Marlins over the previous few seasons, putting up a 3.07 ERA in 673 innings over 104 starts rom 2019-22. Alcantara put up a 4.14 ERA in 2023, however, and ended up making just 28 starts, his final one coming on September 3. Miami made it to the playoffs despite his missing the final month of the year, but got knocked out in the Wild Card round.

The 28 year old just completed the second year of a five year, $56 million deal that includes a 2027 team option.