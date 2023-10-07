Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of the ALDS here in…just a few hours.

Andrew Heaney, the Rangers’ Swiss Army knife, has the hill in the opener.

“When did you find out you were starting Game 1?” Shawn McFarland asked Heaney. “About the same time you did.” he replied.

Evan Grant writes that nothing’s easy with the Texas Rangers and I have a sneaking suspicion he means nothing’s easy about covering the Texas Rangers.

Tim Cowlishaw calls it a Friday news dump sort of way to name your starter, but desperate times…

Elsewhere, Max Scherzer pitched to live batters yesterday and sets up what Grant calls a tricky roster decision for the Rangers.

Jeff Wilson says Evan Carter is the key to this series, regardless of where the rookie hits in the lineup.

At Fangraphs, Jay Jaffe previews Rangers-Orioles.

The Athletic’s Cody Stavenhagen writes that the Evan Carter lore begins in a basement.

Josh Jung says it’s not for everyone, but if your butt hurts, try it.

Corey Seager and Adolis Garcia have been named finalists for AL Hank Aaron awards.

And the DMN folks offer up their predictions for who will win the series and if at any point you’ll hear Max Scherzer’s music.

That’s all for this morning. First pitch for Rangers-Orioles is scheduled for 12:03, with Heaney squaring off against Kyle Bradish.

Go Rangers!