Rangers ALDS roster set

The Texas Rangers have set their 26 man roster for the American League Division Series against the Baltimore Orioles, and they have made just one change from the Wild Card Series roster. Lefthanded pitcher Cody Bradford has been added to the roster, and Grant Anderson is off the roster.

As we discussed yesterday, the replacement of Anderson for Bradford was expected, as the structure of the ALDS — five games in seven days, compared to three games in three days for the Wild Card Series — means there is more utility in a multi-inning reliever like Bradford as the final bullpen piece than a situational, three batter righthanded specialist like Anderson.

You can see the full roster below: