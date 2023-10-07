Texas Rangers lineup for ALDS Game 1

Texas Rangers lineup for American League Division Series Game One against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Kyle Bradish for the Orioles.

We have Game One of the ALDS, and you will be excited to know that Robbie Grossman is still hitting third. Evan Carter, however, has jumped up in the order and will be hitting fifth against Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Bradish is a righthander whose fastball is hittable, but who has an excellent slider and curveball. If Bradish is locating his breaking balls on the corner for strikes, it could be a long day for the Ranger offense. If he isn’t locating the breakers, though, and the Rangers can lay off them, they might be able to do some damage.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Grossman — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

12:03 p.m. Central start time. Baltimore is favored at -148.