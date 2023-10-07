 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ALDS Game 1 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Time to beat up on some birds

By ghostofErikThompson
Wild Card Series - Texas Rangers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles - Series tied 0-0

Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:03 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / FS1)

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Kyle Bradish

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ORIOLES
Marcus Semien - 2B Austin Hays - LF
Corey Seager - SS Adley Rutschman - C
Robbie Grossman - DH Anthony Santander - DH
Adolis Garcia - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Evan Carter - LF Gunnar Henderson - SS
Jonah Heim - C Aaron Hicks - RF
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Jordan Westburg - 2B
Josh Jung - 3B Cedric Mullins - CF
Leody Taveras - CF Ramon Urias - 3B
Andrew Heaney - LHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Go Rangers!

