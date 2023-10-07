ALDS Game 1 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles - Series tied 0-0
Saturday, October 07, 2023, 12:03 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / FS1)
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
LHP Andrew Heaney vs. RHP Kyle Bradish
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ORIOLES
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Austin Hays - LF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Anthony Santander - DH
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Evan Carter - LF
|Gunnar Henderson - SS
|Jonah Heim - C
|Aaron Hicks - RF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Jordan Westburg - 2B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Ramon Urias - 3B
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
The start of today's ALDS matchup between the Rangers and Orioles has been delayed due to inclement weather.— kennedi landry (@kennlandry) October 7, 2023
First pitch of ALDS Game 1 between the @Orioles and the @Rangers is now scheduled for approximately 2:15 p.m. on @FS1.— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 7, 2023
