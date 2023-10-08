Sunday morning Rangers things

Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles in Game One of the ALDS by a score of 3-2.

Evan Grant has Five Thoughts from the Game One win.

Jeff Wilson says that the defense saved the day for the Rangers in Game One.

Michael Baumann writes about the Rangers beating a tough Orioles team that excelled in close games this year.

The Rangers went with Andrew Heaney as their Game One starter in part because Camden Yards was a good fit for Heaney.

Bruce Bochy says the Rangers’ plan for the pitchers in Game One worked as planned.

Rookies Josh Jung and Evan Carter were big contributors on Saturday. Tim Cowlishaw is actually gushing about Evan Carter, while Jung outperformed Baltimore’s Rookie of the Year candidate Gunnar Henderson.

Ken Rosenthal writes about how one of Jung’s heroes growing up was Brooks Robinson.

Jonah Heim throwing out Gunnar Henderson in the ninth inning was a huge play for the Rangers.

The Ranger bullpen came up huge in Saturday’s victory.

The ALDS roster ended up not including Max Scherzer, through he could be on the ALCS roster if the Rangers advance.

Jayson Stark writes about a wild day one in LDS action.

Keith Law writes about what he got wrong about Rangers’ Game Two starter Jordan Montgomery.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.