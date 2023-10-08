Texas Rangers lineup for ALDS Game 2

Texas Rangers lineup for Wild Card Game 2 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles.
The Rangers look to make it two in a row in Baltimore after yesterdays nailbiter of a win. Mitch Garver returns to the lineup against the hard throwing righthander Rodriguez.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garver — DH
Garcia — RF
Carter — LF
Heim — C
Lowe — 1B
Jung — 3B
Taveras — CF
3:07 pm Central start time. Orioles are -115 favorites.
