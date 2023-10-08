Texas Rangers lineup for ALDS Game 2

Texas Rangers lineup for Wild Card Game 2 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jordan Montgomery for the Rangers and Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles.

The Rangers look to make it two in a row in Baltimore after yesterdays nailbiter of a win. Mitch Garver returns to the lineup against the hard throwing righthander Rodriguez.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Garcia — RF

Carter — LF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Jung — 3B

Taveras — CF

3:07 pm Central start time. Orioles are -115 favorites.