Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers were 11-8 winners in Game 2 of the ALDS to go up 2-0 on the Baltimore Orioles.

Jeff Wilson writes that it was Mitch Garver that made good with a grand slam after being reinserted into the lineup for Game 2.

Cody Stavenhagen writes that Garver was biding his time during the Robbie Grossman-against-right-handers experiment only to unleash the biggest hit of the game in his first playoff start with Texas.

Evan Grant has a handful of takeaways from the victory which puts Texas in position to advance to the ALCS with a win.

Betelhem Ashame writes that the Rangers finished off a stretch of being away from Arlington for two weeks by winning four straight against two teams that combined to win 200 games in 2023.

Grant writes that the nomad Rangers finally get to return home after a couple of bumpy but eventually ebullient weeks on both coasts.

Keegan Matheson notes that the Rangers opted for patience to bully Baltimore in Sunday’s victory.

Tim Cowlishaw writes that 1 through 9, there’s no easy out when facing the Rangers when they’re working pitchers like they’ve been doing in October.

Ashame notes that the least easy out of all is Corey Seager as the Orioles walked the All-Star shortstop an MLB record five times on Sunday.

Shawn McFarland writes that the most successful pitcher for the Rangers yesterday was homegrown talent Cody Bradford.

Tim Keown digs into how Bruce Bochy — he of the near-mystical qualities during when the calendar reads October — is calmly leading the Rangers on this journey.

McFarland writes about how a healthy Josh Sborz could be the x-factor in the bullpen for the Rangers as the postseason continues.

Landry notes that the Rangers will next turn to Nathan Eovaldi for Game 3 in the first ever home playoff game at The Shed for Texas.

Over at FanGraphs, Michael Baumann seems pretty bummed out that the Rangers went up 2-0 over the Orioles. Over at ESPN, David Schoenfield seems pretty bummed out that the Rangers went up 2-0 over the Orioles. Over at CBS Sports, Matt Snyder seems pretty bummed out that the Rangers went up 2-0 over the Orioles. Over at The Athletic, Ken Rosenthal tries to explain why people are bummed out that it’s the playoff format that has allowed the Rangers to go up 2-0 over the Orioles.

And look, I A. don’t really need the national coverage to be any specific way for me to enjoy the Rangers winning playoff games and B. think sports fandom having bones to pick with the national coverage of their team to be a pretty played out trope to begin with, but I hope eventually the story of these Rangers gets told instead of the story being about how they’re negatively impacting some other team’s story.

On that note, Yahoo! Sports’ Hannah Keyser writes that the Rangers are heading home up 2-0 after a long two weeks on the road.

