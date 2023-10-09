MLB Trade Rumors Arbitration Projections out

MLB Trade Rumors has released their arbitration salary projections for this offseason.

The Texas Rangers have ten arbitration-eligible players this offseason, though of that group, only five are what I would call “significant” arb-eligible guys. They are:

Nathaniel Lowe — $8.8 million

Adolis Garcia — $6.6 million

Jonah Heim - $3.6 million

Dane Dunning — $3.4 million

Leody Taveras — $2.4 million

When we looked at the 2024 payroll last month, I did not include Leody on the list of notable arbitration cases. However, it appears he qualifies as a Super Two, and thus will get a nice little raise from 2023.

The remaining five arb-eligible players are all relievers. Matt Bush is included on the MLBTR list at $2.1 million, although the Rangers almost certainly will release Bush and look to possibly re-sign him to a minor league deal, so he is moot.

The rest:

Jonathan Hernandez — $1.3 million

Brett Martin — $1.28 million

Brock Burke — $1.1 million

Josh Sborz — $900K

None of those four players are locks to be back next year, though the arbitration salaries aren’t really a factor, given that the league minimum in 2024 will be $740,000. Performance and 40 man considerations are why one or more of this group could be dropped. Martin missed the entire season due to injury, while the other three had disappointing seasons to varying degrees.