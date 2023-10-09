Astros fire assistant g.m., farm director, per report

The Houston Astros have “parted ways” with two of their high ranking front office executives, assistant general manager Bill Firkus and farm director Sara Goodrum, per the Athletic.

This would seem to be a bit surprising, given that the Astros are currently in the American League Division Series, having just won 90 games and the American League West. However, as you may recall, eleven months ago owner Jim Crane cut ties with previous general manager James Click just days after the Astros won the 2022 World Series.

The Astros went through most of the 2022-23 offseason with no general manager and with Crane essentially filling the role before finally hiring Dana Brown as the team’s general manager in late January, 2023. Given that the hire was made just a couple of weeks before spring training, Brown had little time to change the front office structure or hire his own people. Firkus and Goodrum were among the folks who were already in place when he was hired.