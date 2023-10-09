Filed under: NLDS Games discussion thread Two National League Division Series games today By Adam J. Morris Oct 9, 2023, 5:04pm CDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: NLDS Games discussion thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Paul Moseley/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service via Getty Images The Texas Rangers are off today, but there are two NLDS games going on today. Atlanta/Philly is at 5:07 pm Central. Dodgers/D-Backs is at 8:07 pm Central. Discuss. Loading comments...
Loading comments...