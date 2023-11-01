Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that the 2023 Rangers are resilient and showed it last night, after losing Adolis Garcia and Max Scherzer the night before.

Evan Grant agrees that resiliency is the the theme of the season and lex to the win last night.

Ken Rosenthal says that the 2023 Rangers are proof that spending money well can create a championship team.

Andrew Heaney pitched into the fifth inning, giving the bullpen a much needed break.

The Arizona fans were reduced to making airplanes for entertainment because there wasn’t much to cheer about on the field.

Marcus Semien finally showed some life in the playoffs to the tune of a home run, a triple, and 5 RBI’s.

Evan Grant has five takeaways from the game last night.