WHAT A RIDE! The Texas Rangers are World Series Champions!!

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Arizona Diamondbacks scored zero runs.

I don’t know what to write. I’m just so happy.

The Texas Rangers — OUR Texas Rangers — are World Champions!

What a ride!

Player of the Game: Does a pitcher who labored through six innings while giving up four hits and the most walks (five) in a game since 2013 deserve such aplomb?

When that pitcher is Alvin, Texas’ own postseason legend Nathan Eovaldi who shuts down every at-bat with RISP in a scoreless outing in a start that wins your team the first World Series in franchise history? Absolutely.

Commission the statue.

Up Next: Immortality.