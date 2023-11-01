WHAT A RIDE! The Texas Rangers are World Series Champions!!

The Texas Rangers scored five runs while the Arizona Diamondbacks scored zero runs.
I don’t know what to write. I’m just so happy.
The Texas Rangers — OUR Texas Rangers — are World Champions!
What a ride!
Player of the Game: Does a pitcher who labored through six innings while giving up four hits and the most walks (five) in a game since 2013 deserve such aplomb?
When that pitcher is Alvin, Texas’ own postseason legend Nathan Eovaldi who shuts down every at-bat with RISP in a scoreless outing in a start that wins your team the first World Series in franchise history? Absolutely.
Commission the statue.
Up Next: Immortality.
