The Rangers are World Champions and I can’t really believe it

The 2023 Texas Rangers did it. They are World Champions.

I am numb. I am at a loss for words. I am struggling to wrap my mind around the fact that this team won it all.

This team. The team that kept losing guys, kept going through mysterious losing streaks in the second half, that went into the postseason with two starting pitchers, that spent the entire season with a bullpen that was perpetually on the verge of spontaneously combusting.

This team rolled through the best the American League had to offer, then knocked off the N.L. champs in five games.

This team won every single road playoff game they played, after losing 3 of 4 in Seattle to blow the division lead in the final series of the regular season.

This franchise has been marked throughout its history for being weird, unpredictable, but never boring.

So it shouldn’t be surprising that this weird, unpredictable, and never boring 2023 team is the one that brought the trophy home.

I’m going to enjoy this feeling for a long time.