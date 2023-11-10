Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB. Another fine day under the reign of the World Series champion Texas Rangers.

The Rangers added to their growing pile of 2023 hardware yesterday with a pair of Silver Slugger awards, one for Corey Seager and one for Marcus Semien.

Jeff Wilson says the voters got two out of three right, at least.

Shawn McFarland looks at some bullpen options for the offseason Rangers.

Scott Boras offers some praise for the Rangers’ strategy of free agent spending, go figure.

Tim Cowlishaw discusses the merits of Shohei Ohtani.

Fangraphs ranks the winter’s top 50 free agents.

Jim Callis ranks the 35 rookies with the most long term potential value.

