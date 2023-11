Good morning, folks...

The DMN has 10 things to know about Corey Seager.

The Arizona Fall League title game was won by the Surprise Saguaros — the team the Texas Rangers prospects play on — and included big performances from Abi Ortiz and Liam Hicks, who impressed in AFL play.

Rangers pitching prospect Emiliano Teodo was named the Arizona Fall League Reliever of the Year.

David Laurila has his Sunday Notes column up at Fangraphs.