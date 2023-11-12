Astros hire Espada, per reports

The Houston Astros have hired bench coach Joe Espada as their manager, per multiple reports. A press conference is scheduled for Monday morning at Minute Maid Park.

Espada has been mentioned as a potential candidate for a number of major league managerial openings over the last several years. He was interviewed by the Texas Rangers after the 2018 season when they were looking to replace the just-fired Jeff Banister, though the job ultimately went to Chris Woodward.

Espada was a second round pick of the Oakland A’s in 1996 and played in the minor league systems of several organizations through 2004. Included in his minor league journey was a brief stint with Frisco in 2003, where he played 13 games. After his playing days ended, Espada joined the Miami Marlins organization as a coach in their minor league system, becoming the Marlins’ third base coach in 2010.

Espada joined the New York Yankees after the 2013 season as an assistant to Brian Cashman, then was the Yankees’ third base coach from 2015-17. He was hired by the Astros to be their bench coach in 2018, and served in that role under A.J. Hinch and the just-retired Dusty Baker.