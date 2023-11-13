Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry looks at the questions facing the Texas Rangers during the winter if indeed the Rangers are faced with any questions ever again after winning the World Series.

Jeff Wilson writes about the Rule 5 decisions that the Rangers will need to make by tomorrow.

The Athletic’s Tim Britton breaks down where each team stands and what they could be looking for this winter.

R.J. Anderson checks out the expected best prospects heading into next season which includes two Rangers outfield farmhands in the top four, including one that is already a World Series winner.

Shawn McFarland ponders if Wyatt Langford and Jack Leiter will be the next wave of big league contributors from the farm.

And, after a couple of years of winning the Hot Stove (and then the World Series itself), Anthony Castrovince writes that the Rangers should again be among the teams that shape the offseason.

