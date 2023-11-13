 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should the Rangers sign Blake Snell?

Should the Rangers sign free agent pitcher Blake Snell to a five year, $140 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Snell at 5 years, $140 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $125 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Snell at 6 years, $150 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Blake Snell at five years, $140 million?

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Blake Snell to a five year, $140 million deal?

view results
  • 23%
    Yes, absolutely
    (236 votes)
  • 15%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (155 votes)
  • 44%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (439 votes)
  • 16%
    Absolutely not
    (161 votes)
991 votes total Vote Now

