Poll: Should the Rangers sign Blake Snell?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Snell at 5 years, $140 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $125 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Snell at 6 years, $150 million.

We are going to go with the Clemens projection, which is more or less in the middle.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Blake Snell at five years, $140 million?

Cast your vote below...