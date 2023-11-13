Rangers opener to be on ESPN

Opening Day, 2024, for the Texas Rangers will be nationally broadcast on ESPN, it was announced today. The Chicago Cubs come to Arlington to start the 2024 season on March 28, 2024, and that game will be shown on ESPN with the ESPN Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team.

This is a little bit confusing to a simple person like me because March 28 is a Thursday, not a Sunday, but there you go. The game is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central time, with Baseball Tonight starting at 5:30 p.m. Central to “capture all of the World Series Championship pregame celebration,” per the release.

(Just a reminder — the Texas Rangers won the World Series. In 2023. They are the champions. I am mentioning in case you forgot.)

This means that if you are chomping on the bit to see the Fox Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest or whatever we are calling them broadcast, you’ll have to wait until the second game of the season. But given that this is because ESPN wants to show the World Series champions on Opening Day and the Rangers are the World Series champions, I think we can all live with that.