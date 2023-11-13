Henderson, Carroll win Rookie of the Year Awards

Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles and Corbin Carroll of the Arizona Diamondbacks have been named the Rookies of the Year in the American League and National League, respectively.

Henderson was a unanimous choice, placing first on all 30 ballots. Cleveland starter Tanner Bibee finished second, with 20 second place votes and 7 third place votes. Tristan Casas edged out Josh Jung for third place. Casas received 6 second place votes to Jung’s three, which each of them getting 7 third place votes. Yainer Diaz of the Astros finished fifth, and picked up the one other second place vote. Masataka Yoshida, Edouard Julien and Anthony Volpe were sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

Carroll was also a unanimous choice. Kodai Senga of the Mets finished second, picking up 22 second place votes and 5 third place votes. James Outman narrowly finished third over Nolan Jones. They were followed by Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Eury Perez, Elly de la Cruz, and Patrick Bailey.