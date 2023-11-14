Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry notes that world champion Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers have traditionally been quiet early in the offseason, but the hot stove could begin to heat up after Thanksgiving.

Deesha Thosar writes about Jordan Montgomery’s wallet-padding month of October as the lefty looks to cash in after becoming one of the best trade deadline acquisitions of all time.

Jonathan Mayo and Jim Callis check out the most difficult Rule 5 decisions that teams will need to finalize later today.

And, Theo DeRosa notes that the World Series-winning Rangers got the ESPN stamp of approval by earning the Opening Day broadcast nod for next season.

