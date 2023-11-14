 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Poll: Should the Rangers sign Marcus Stroman

Should the Rangers sign free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three year, $66 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Atlanta Braves Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Stroman at 3 years, $66 million, as does the Median Crowdsource. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Stroman at 3 years, $63 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Marcus Stroman at three years, $66 million?

Poll

Would you want the Rangers to sign Marcus Stroman to a three year, $66 million deal?

view results
  • 15%
    Yes, absolutely
    (158 votes)
  • 16%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (170 votes)
  • 42%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (441 votes)
  • 25%
    Absolutely not
    (266 votes)
1035 votes total Vote Now

Loading comments...