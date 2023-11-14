Poll: Should the Rangers sign Marcus Stroman

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Stroman at 3 years, $66 million, as does the Median Crowdsource. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Stroman at 3 years, $63 million.

We are going to go with the Fangraphs projections.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Marcus Stroman at three years, $66 million?

Cast your vote below...