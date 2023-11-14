Rangers add four to 40 man roster

The Texas Rangers announced today that they have purchased the contracts of minor league pitchers Marc Church, Jose Corniell and Antoine Kelly and infielder Justin Foscue, adding those four players to the 40 man roster. The 40 man roster now stands at 37.

These were the four players who we identified as near-locks to be added to the 40 man roster before today’s deadline to protect players from potentially being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, which will take place on December 6. While there were other players who seemed to be possible candidates to be added to 40 man roster, those four were the only ones who seemed more likely than not.

Foscue, Church and Kelly all finished the 2023 season at AAA Round Rock, while Corniell finished the year at high-A Hickory. Foscue, the Rangers’ first round pick in 2020, is a bat-first infielder who likely profiles as a second baseman in the majors, though his path is obviously blocked at this point. Church and Kelly are relievers who were discussed as possible bullpen options in 2023, and who would each seem to have a strong chance of pitching in the majors in 2024 if they stay healthy.

Corniell is a righthanded starting pitcher who was acquired by the Rangers from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for Rafael Montero after the 2020 season. The 20 year old is still a ways away, but should see Frisco at some point in 2024.

