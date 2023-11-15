Poll: Should the Rangers sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is being posted from the NPB.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Yamamoto at 7 years, $196 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 7 years, $175 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Yamamoto at 7 years, $212 million. Note that, under the posting system, the signing team also has to pay a posting fee. For a contract over $50 million, that amount is $9.375 million plus 15% of the guaranteed amount over $50 million.

We are going to go with the Clemens’ projection, which would mean a posting fee of $31.275 million on top of the actual contract.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto at 7 years, $196 million?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a seven year, $196 million deal? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 53% Yes, absolutely (479 votes)

12% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (110 votes)

21% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (195 votes)

12% Absolutely not (107 votes) 891 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls:

Blake Snell

Marcus Stroman