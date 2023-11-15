Wednesday Morning Links

Josh Jung might have only finished fourth in the Rookie of the Year voting but the Rangers probably weren’t a playoff team without him.

Could the Rangers be a potential trade partner if the Milwaukee Brewers trade Corbin Burnes? They could use pitching and Leody Taveras and Justin Foscue might be enough for the Brewers.

So Bally and its parent company are getting out of the baseball broadcast business after 2024, but how fans are going to access Ranger games next season is still an open question.

Bruce Bochy might have won manager of the year if he had negotiated peace in the Middle East while helming the Rangers to a storybook season.

Bochy’s leadership was probably essential to a championship run that included injuries to 5 of the Rangers’ six All Stars.

The Rangers added 4 prospects to the 40 man roster ahead of the Rule 5 draft.