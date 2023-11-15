Cole, Snell win Cy Young Awards

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees and Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres have been named the winners of the American League and National League Cy Young Award, respectively.

Cole was a unanimous winner, receiving all 30 first place votes. Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins finished second, getting 20 second place votes, six third place votes and three fourth place votes. Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays was third, getting seven second place votes.

Finishing fourth was Kyle Bradish of the Baltimore Orioles, followed by Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners, who picked up two second place votes, and Zach Eflin of the Tampa Bay Rays, who got the final second place vote. Pablo Lopez, George Kirby, Framber Valdez, Chris Bassitt, Felix Bautista, and former Ranger Chris Martin rounded out the voting.

The full voting breakdown for the A.L. can be found here.

In the National League, Snell received 28 first place votes and two second place votes. Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants finished second, receiving one first place vote, and Zac Gallen of the Diamondbacks finished third, getting the final first place vote and narrowly edging out Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider, who was fourth. Justin Steele, Zack Wheeler, Kodai Senga and Corbin Burnes also received votes.

The full voting breakdown for the N.L. can be found here.