Poll: Should the Rangers sign Jordan Montgomery?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.
Today we are looking at Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Montgomery at 5 years, $140 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $105 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million.
We are going to go with the McDaniel’s projection.
Would you want the Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million?
Cast your vote below...
Poll
Would you want the Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery to a five year, $106 million deal?
-
80%
Yes, absolutely
-
11%
Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
-
7%
Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
-
0%
Absolutely not
Previous polls:
Loading comments...