Poll: Should the Rangers sign Jordan Montgomery?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Montgomery at 5 years, $140 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $105 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel’s projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million?

Cast your vote below...

Poll Would you want the Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery to a five year, $106 million deal? Yes, absolutely

Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it

Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it

Absolutely not vote view results 80% Yes, absolutely (1025 votes)

11% Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it (143 votes)

7% Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it (98 votes)

0% Absolutely not (12 votes) 1278 votes total Vote Now

Previous polls:

Blake Snell

Marcus Stroman

Yoshinobu Yamamoto