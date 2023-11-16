 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should the Rangers sign Jordan Montgomery?

Should the Rangers sign free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery to a five year, $106 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Championship Series - Houston Astros v Texas Rangers - Game Five Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Texas Rangers pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Montgomery at 5 years, $140 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 5 years, $105 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Jordan Montgomery at 5 years, $106 million?

