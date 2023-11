Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson was one of the three first place votes for Bruce Bochy’s Manager of the Year candidacy.

Both the Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians may be dropped by Bally for the 2024 season, as Bally isn’t going to be able to pay the teams without concessions.

Ron Washington has been named manager of the Anaheim Angels.

Kennedi Landry lays out the case for Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to take home the AL MVP award.