Ohtani, Acuna win MVPs; Seager, Semien finish 2nd, 3rd

Shohei Ohtani of the Anaheim Angels and Ronald Acuna, Jr., of the Atlanta Braves were the unanimous winners of the American League Most Valuable Player Award and the National League Most Valuable Player Award, respectively.

The Texas Rangers had their middle infielders finish second and third in the voting. Seager received 24 second place votes and six third place votes to finish second, while Semien received five second place votes. Weirdly, Semien received three fifth place votes and three seventh place votes, but no sixth place votes. Julio Rodriguez, Kyle Tucker and Yandy Diaz were fourth, fifth and sixth.

Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia appeared on four ballots, getting a sixth place vote, a seventh place vote, an eighth place vote and a ninth place vote, finishing fourteenth, between Yordan Alvarez and Aaron Judge.

The full results can be found here.

The voting in the National League was rather unusual — not only did Acuna get all 30 first place votes, but Mookie Betts of the Dodgers received every second place vote. Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers finished third, with 17 third place votes and 13 fourth place votes, while Matt Olson of the Braves was fourth, with 13 third place votes and 17 fourth place votes. Thus, every ballot had the same four players in their top four. Corbin Carroll, meanwhile, received 20 fifth place votes.

The full N.L. results can be found here.