Friday morning Rangers links

Well Corey Seager did not win the MVP Award, though he and teammate Marcus Semien did place second and third, respectively.

Evan Grant gets into the whole “best player” versus “most valuable player” debate.

Jeff Wilson writes who cares about awards, this thing won the damn World Series.

Elsewhere, The Athletic has some notes from the Dominican league including on Rangers prospect Adrian Rodriguez.

And MLB is considering more pitch clock changes.

