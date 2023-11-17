 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday morning Rangers links

News and updates for the World Champion Texas Rangers.

By Coylio
Rawlings Gold Glove Award Dinner
I recognize this woman as the nervous-looking lady in the back of Lowe’s truck with him on Parade Day.
Photo by Corey Sipkin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning, LSB.

Well Corey Seager did not win the MVP Award, though he and teammate Marcus Semien did place second and third, respectively.

Evan Grant gets into the whole “best player” versus “most valuable player” debate.

Jeff Wilson writes who cares about awards, this thing won the damn World Series.

Elsewhere, The Athletic has some notes from the Dominican league including on Rangers prospect Adrian Rodriguez.

And MLB is considering more pitch clock changes.

That’s all for this morning. Happy Friday. :)

