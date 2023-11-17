 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Poll: Should the Rangers sign Shohei Ohtani?

Should the Rangers sign free agent pitcher Shohei Ohtani to a ten year, $520 million deal?

By Adam J. Morris
Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Anaheim Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Ohtani at 13 years, $527 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 10 years, $450 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Ohtani at 10 years, $520 million.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Shohei Ohtani at 10 years, $520 million?

Would you want the Rangers to sign Shohei Ohtani to a ten year, $520 million deal?

  • 49%
    Yes, absolutely
    (228 votes)
  • 9%
    Probably, but I’m not enthusiastic about it
    (42 votes)
  • 26%
    Probably not, but I wouldn’t hate it
    (124 votes)
  • 14%
    Absolutely not
    (69 votes)
