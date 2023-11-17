Poll: Should the Rangers sign Shohei Ohtani?

Free agent projections are out from Fangraphs and ESPN, and so it is that time again — time for the “should the Rangers sign This Player?” series of offseason polls.

Today we are looking at Anaheim Angels SP/DH Shohei Ohtani.

At Fangraphs, Ben Clemens has Ohtani at 13 years, $527 million, while the Median Crowdsource is at 10 years, $450 million. Kiley McDaniel at ESPN has Ohtani at 10 years, $520 million.

We are going to go with the McDaniel’s projection.

Would you want the Rangers to sign Shohei Ohtani at 10 years, $520 million?

