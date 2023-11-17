Semien wins MLB Heart & Hustle Award

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien has been named the recipient of the 2023 Heart & Hustle Award from the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association. The award is presented each year to the active player who both excels on the field and best embodies the values, spirits and traditions of baseball.

Semien joined the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 season, with the Rangers aggressively pursuing him not just because of his on-field performance but because of his leadership and clubhouse presence. Semien is someone who both current and former teammates sing the praises of, and is highly regarded throughout the game.

Semien finished third in the American League Most Valuable Player voting this year and started in the All Star Game for the American League. In 2021, he won the Marvin Miller Man of the Year Award, which is awarded each year to an MLB player “whose on-field performance and contributions to his community inspire others to higher levels of achievement.”

Semien is the first Ranger to win the award, which was first given out in 2005.