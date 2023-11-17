Rangers non-tender Bush, Martin

The Texas Rangers have non-tendered relief pitchers Matt Bush and Brett Martin, the team announced today. The Rangers 40 man roster now stands at 35.

Bush and Martin were both arbitration eligible, and neither was going to receive a sizable salary in arbitration. Nevertheless, with each player, the Rangers felt the open 40 man roster spot was more valuable than keeping them on a major league deal.

Coincidentally, neither pitcher pitched in the majors for the Rangers in 2023. Martin spent the entire season on the injured list after undergoing shoulder surgery. Bush, meanwhile, started the season with Milwaukee, was released, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, and then was brought up at the end of the year, but didn’t actually get into a game. Bush was also on the playoff roster for the Wild Card Series and Division Series but did not appear.

I imagine the Rangers will attempt to re-sign both pitchers to minor league deals.