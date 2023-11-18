Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, my little champions.

It is Day 17 under the World Championship reign of the Texas Rangers. If you’re counting.

It’s also the day after non-tender day, and the Rangers did so with relief pitchers Matt Bush and Brett Martin.

Evan Grant calls Bush the “Forrest Gump” of the Rangers.

Grant also has the latest in the Bally Sports saga, where Diamond Sports Group could reject the Rangers’ rights and the Rangers couldn’t be happier.

Elsewhere Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers’ top hitting prospects have wrapped up their offseason camp.

The Athletic lists the 10 most interesting non-tenders.

And Marcus Semien is the winner of the 2023 Heart and Hustle Award.

That’s all for this morning. Have a good weekend!